'VIKRAM VEDHA DAY' trends on social media while receiving a crazy response from the audience
With the release of the film, the audience rushed to the cinema halls to encounter the thrill they have been eagerly waiting for which went on to create a whole new trend on social media while fans called it a 'VIKRAM VEDHA DAY'.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha have finally been released in the theaters. While the film was raging high on the expectations of the audience with its electrifying trailer and catchy songs, it seems like it has created a much bigger impact with its release. With the release of the film, the audience rushed to the cinema halls to encounter the thrill they have been eagerly waiting for which went on to create a whole new trend on social media while fans called it a ‘VIKRAM VEDHA DAY’.
My very unbiased and neutral review of #VikramVedha:#HrithikRocks 😆😆😆
The End. Fini.
I just missed him whenever he was not in the screen. This two hero movies are not easy 😏
Well, scratch that! Coz whenever Hrithik-Saif were together, man! There was fire on screen! 1/
— Bikram উবাচ (@follobj) September 30, 2022
Hrithik as Vedha is his best combination of acting and star power since Agneepath. Absolutely electric
Saif gets a great role and knocks it out of the park. Loved his emotional scenes
Vikram and Vedha were on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PTIAICsZK9
— Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) September 30, 2022
Hrithik’s Swag and Saif’s Intensity. Story keeps you hooked up till the end with lots if twists and turns. I did watch the original one but they nailed it all over again with this. Highly recommend. #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview #HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan @iHrithik
— Harry Ghai (@iamsrkfan001) September 30, 2022
#VikramVedhaReview in one word fire🔥#HrithikRoshan is terrific in the movie, paisa vasool action and acting, his expression given me goosebumps 🥵 #SaifAliKhan done his work well his scene also gives you goosebumps when clash between hr and saif happens.
This wl do well on boi pic.twitter.com/9Nn3T2GAu7
— Sarcastic perosn (@LoyalSam01) September 29, 2022
While the trend of ‘VIKRAM VEDHA DAY’ has booked 1st place in the list of the latest trend on social media, the fan’s reaction to the film is crazy. Let us see the audience reaction that has created a rage on the internet.
Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.
