'VIKRAM VEDHA DAY' trends on social media while receiving a crazy response from the audience

With the release of the film, the audience rushed to the cinema halls to encounter the thrill they have been eagerly waiting for which went on to create a whole new trend on social media while fans called it a 'VIKRAM VEDHA DAY'.

FP Staff September 30, 2022 17:17:41 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha have finally been released in the theaters. While the film was raging high on the expectations of the audience with its electrifying trailer and catchy songs, it seems like it has created a much bigger impact with its release. With the release of the film, the audience rushed to the cinema halls to encounter the thrill they have been eagerly waiting for which went on to create a whole new trend on social media while fans called it a ‘VIKRAM VEDHA DAY’.

While the trend of ‘VIKRAM VEDHA DAY’ has booked 1st place in the list of the latest trend on social media, the fan’s reaction to the film is crazy. Let us see the audience reaction that has created a rage on the internet.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

Updated Date: September 30, 2022 17:17:41 IST

