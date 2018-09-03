Vikram Bhatt on his web series Zindabaad: It's a story of friendship and mutual suffering across borders

Vikram Bhatt's new web show, titled Zindabaad, will be a revenge story. Directed by Sidhant Sachdev, the show has been conceptualised by Bhatt. Talking to Firspost about his process as an artiste, Vikram opens up about the web show and the larger narrative that it addresses.

Bhatt, who has a considerable presence on the silver screen with films like Raaz, Hate Story, 1921 and more, feels that he would not have written Zindabaad any differently had it been showcased for the big screens, primarily since Zindabaad does not have any content that might not be suitable for theatre.

Having said that, he adds, "One couldn't have juiced out the content from the narrative as one has right now." With a story line spanning beyond five hours, each character is dealt with in detail, making them more nuanced.

Zindabaad features Vikram in the lead role of a burnt out RAW agent named Arjun Vashisht. An out-of-shape alcoholic, Vashisht has left service for almost 15 years. Yet, he decides to take up the mission despite his physical ill-health. "Vashisht has a sharp mind and that's what he uses. He is extremely complex and emotionally stunted as a human being but at the same time he feels tremendously within. So in that way he is quite difficult and easy to fathom in the same moment," says Bhatt.

Talking about the experience of being before the camera, Vikram emphasises that it's impossible for him to see his creative self in a categorised version. By his own admission, he has a "strange" way of working.

"Everybody in the unit is slightly confused and taken aback by me," he confesses, "When I'm writing, I'm doing just that; when I'm editing, people get shocked when I edit chunks of my scenes when they do not work for the narrative; similarly, when I'm acting, I'm only acting." Explaining the method further, he says, "I operate on various levels without being obsessed on any one role, since I look at it on a larger frame. I see myself as a story-teller, whether I'm writing, acting or directing."

Sanaya Irani and Sana Khan feature along with Bhatt on Zindabaad. However, Irani and Khan play intelligence officers from either sides of the border. While Sanaya essays the role of a RAW analyst, Khan plays Benazir Khan, an ISI agent.

Bhatt elaborates on their roles: "Sanaya plays an astute Indian Muslim who is extremely patriotic and somehow cannot see how 'religion' can become the basis of division." Irani's character has been mentored by Vashisht and the narrative hints at the couple's uneasy past. But the factor of mystery is purposely left unsolved.

Sana's character on the other hand, is named Benazir since her father wanted her to become like the politician. Khan is a person who believes that current Pakistan has been torn apart in three significant sections; The ISI, the terrorists and the democratically elected government. "She is equally patriotic," says Bhatt.

"I think what Zindabaad says is that ultimately it will take patriots from either side to bring this conflict to an end," says Bhatt coming to message that the web show carries. Zindabaad tries to narrate a different discourse simply owing to the perspective that it chooses to tell the story from. "I cannot desire the safety of my children until I guarantee the safety of yours and that is the point of conversation in the show."

"The show is a story of friendships. We have been quite honest about geopolitical problems even on this side of the border. If history were to be a reference, at most we end up banning cricket matches and actors from either country. Zindabaad questions what other solutions could be reached at," says Bhatt.

Zindabaad will begin streaming on JioCinema app and VBontheWeb, on 5 September.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 15:26 PM