Vikram, Aishwarya Rajessh attend audio launch of Sammy Square, sequel to 2003 blockbuster
Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square, the sequel to the 2003 cop blockbuster Saamy, was held on 23 June in Chennai. Twitter@taran_adarsh
Actor Chiyaan Vikram will reprise his role as Aarusamy in Sammy Square, directed by Hari. This is Vikram's third collaboration with the director after the films Sammy and Arul.
Sammy Square marks the singing debut of Keerthy Suresh who is known for essaying the role of actress Savitri in Mahanati, a biopic on the first female superstar of the South.
The music launch of the film was also attended by actors Aishwarya Rajessh, Keerthy Suresh and Bobby Simha, who plays the villain in the sequel.
Actress Aishwarya Rajessh at the music launch of Sammy Square. She will reprise the role of Trisha, who was paired with Vikram in Sammy. The sequel, Sammy Square is scheduled to get a September release.
Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 17:56 PM