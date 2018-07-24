You are here:

Vikram, Aishwarya Rajessh attend audio launch of Sammy Square, sequel to 2003 blockbuster

FP Staff

Jul,24 2018 17:56:50 IST

Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square, the sequel to the 2003 cop blockbuster Saamy, was held on 23 June at a hotel in Chennai. Twitter@taran_adarsh

Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square, the sequel to the 2003 cop blockbuster Saamy, was held on 23 June in Chennai. Twitter@taran_adarsh

Actor Chiyaan Vikram will reprise his role as Aarusamy in the film directed by Hari. This is Vikram's third collaboration with the director after Sammy and Arul.

Actor Chiyaan Vikram will reprise his role as Aarusamy in Sammy Square, directed by Hari. This is Vikram's third collaboration with the director after the films Sammy and Arul.

The film marks the singing debut of Keerthy Suresh who is known for her portrayal of Savitri in the film Mahanati, based on the first female superstar of the South.

Sammy Square marks the singing debut of Keerthy Suresh who is known for essaying the role of actress Savitri in Mahanati, a biopic on the first female superstar of the South.

The music launch of the film was also attended by actors Aishwarya Rajessh, Keerthi and Bobby Simha, who plays the villain in the sequel.

The music launch of the film was also attended by actors Aishwarya Rajessh, Keerthy Suresh and Bobby Simha, who plays the villain in the sequel.

Actress Aishwarya Rajessh at the music launch of Sammy Square. She will reprise the role of Trisha in the sequel.

Actress Aishwarya Rajessh at the music launch of Sammy Square. She will reprise the role of Trisha, who was paired with Vikram in Sammy. The sequel, Sammy Square is scheduled to get a September release.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 17:56 PM

tags: #Aishwarya Rajessh #BuzzPatrol #Chiyaan Vikram #Hari #Keerthy Suresh #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Sammy #Sammy Square #Southside

also see

On Suriya's 43rd birthday, a look at his iconic roles from Ghajini to Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

On Suriya's 43rd birthday, a look at his iconic roles from Ghajini to Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

On Manoj Kumar's 81st birthday, a look at his great roles, from Roti Kapada Aur Makaan to Purab Aur Paschim

On Manoj Kumar's 81st birthday, a look at his great roles, from Roti Kapada Aur Makaan to Purab Aur Paschim

Vishal, Keerthy Suresh come together for Sandakozhi sequel, release confirmed for 18 October

Vishal, Keerthy Suresh come together for Sandakozhi sequel, release confirmed for 18 October