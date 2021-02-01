Vikas Gupta eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 on Weekend Ka Vaar episode, says show gave him 'courage'
Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Vikas Gupta opting to walk out of the Bigg Boss 14 house and save Devoleena Bhattacharjee from eviction.
On Sunday night's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta was eliminated from the reality TV show. However, the contestant had the chance to use a special Joker Card, which was given to him by Bigg Boss for winning a secret task, to escape elimination.
Gupta decided to walk out of the show and said he wanted Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Eijaz Khan's proxy, to remain in the Bigg Boss house. After Gupta, Bhattacharjee received the least number of audience votes.
After bidding goodbye to his friends, Gupta left the house. Host Salman Khan praised him for the "selfless" decision, writes Hindustan Times. Khan also brought up how the eliminated contestant's personal issues often became the focal point in the house.
Gupta had spoken about his estrangement with his family after coming out as bisexual. He had also alleged that his parents wanted to take over his property. Khan said that the contestant should have not aired his dirty laundry on national television and work toward fixing his relationship with his parents. Khan also noted that the creators of Bigg Boss had attempted to feature Gupta's family, an offer they had turned down.
"I really love Bigg Boss. You have no idea what all I have gotten from the show. I got a lot of courage from the show. If I had publicly revealed so many things about my life is because I was there. This place has always given me immense love," said Gupta upon his exit, according to Mumbai Mirror. He added that this will be his last outing on the reality show.
Gupta was seen on Bigg Boss 11, followed by the 13th season where he served as Bhattacharjee's proxy. This season he joined the show as a Challenger alongside Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi.
