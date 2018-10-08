Vikas Bahl reportedly dropped from Amazon's reboot of Australian series following sexual harassment allegations

In the aftermath of allegations of sexual harassment against Phantom Films co-founder Vikas Bahl by a woman employee, the filmmaker has been dropped Amazon Prime Video's next project.

Last year, a woman employee at Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners along side Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, had accused Bahl of harassing her during a trip to Goa.

An anonymous source told mid-day: "The project is being produced by Monozygotic Solutions, which is owned by Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman of Roadies fame. The show was a reboot of an Australian series that revolves around couples spicing up their sex lives. It was scheduled to roll by year-end. But with the latest controversy, Amazon wouldn't be comfortable backing it with Vikas on board. The production house has discussed the matter with Amazon, and will soon start scouting for another director."

Phantom Films, which produced many Bollywood films like Queen, Masaan, Lootera and Udta Punjab, has been dissolved after a seven-year run. The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with each other, multiplying partnership avenues four times, according to a statement.

Queen star Kangana Ranaut hasn't been far behind in calling out Bahl, who she said "bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every day".

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 16:41 PM