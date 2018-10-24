Vikas Bahl broke down, promised to go into rehab after coming clean on harassment, says Anurag Kashyap's lawyer

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl reportedly broke down and promised to go for rehabilitation after confessing to have sexually harassed a former employee, says the lawyer representing fellow Phantom Films co-founders Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

According to India Today, Kashyap and Motwane’s lawyer Venkatesh Dhond said that Bahl was confronted by his partners immediately following the incident. "He broke down and confirmed the incident, promising to go in for rehabilitation. This man has a drinking problem and he had promised to go to rehab as he cannot control his actions when he is drunk," Dhond said.

In a recent article in HuffPost India, a former woman employee of the now dissolved production banner has reiterated the allegations and shared further details about the incident in May 2015.

According to the report, the woman said she had reached out to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on of the partners of the production house, and detailed her experience, but no action was taken while Bahl continued to harass her until she finally quit the company.

Kashyap, Motwane, Bahl and Madhu Mantena made a creative film quartet in Bollywood when they established Phantom Films in 2011. The production house was dissolved last month after allegations resurfaced against Bahl in the wake of #MeToo movement in India.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 17:19 PM