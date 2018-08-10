You are here:

Vijay's Tamil film Mersal to release in China after Salman Khan's Sultan; dubbing to begin early next year

Tamil film Mersal has been picked by China's HGC Entertainment, which is planning to release it in the country.

The Vijay-starrer will be dubbed into Mandarin later this year or in early 2019, reports Variety.

Directed by Atlee, the action thriller released in India in 2017, and had garnered a lot of positive response from the critics and audience. The story of the film revolves around a doctor and a magician who attempt to expose corruption and inefficiency at the heart of the Indian medical system.

Mersal features Vijay in a triple role, as the father Thalapathy and as his sons/brothers-separated-then-reunited, Vettri, the magician and Maaran, the doctor.

The background score and soundtrack of the film were composed by Oscar and Grammy winner AR Rahman.

HGC President's Li Ying said, "We found the story of Mersal to be a particularly touching story."

Be it superstar Salman Khan-starrer film Bajrangi Bhaijaan or recently added Sultan or Aamir Khan's Dangal, in recent times, many Indian "content-driven" stories have connected with Chinese audiences on an intellectual and emotional level.

HGC is one of China's oldest indie distributors that has previously released Dhoom 3, The Mechanic and Hellboy 3.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 13:58 PM