Vijay's next film Thalapathy 65, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, announced by Sun Pictures
Actor Vijay next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 was announced by Sun Pictures on 10 December. The production house shared a video of the actor taking a tour of the banner's office alongside Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran.
The film will be written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Here is the announcement
We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay ’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial#Thalapathy65pic.twitter.com/7Gxg1uwy22
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 10, 2020
Thalapathy 65 will be Vijay's fourth collaboration with Sun Pictures after Sarkar, Sura and Vettaikaaran. According to Filmi Beat, the project might be titled Target Raja. The makers are yet to unveil the rest of the cast, as well as the technical crew.
Vijay is currently awaiting the release of Master that is expected to hit cinemas on Pongal 2021. The gangster drama was unable to screen in cinemas due to cinemas shutting down amid the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.
Nelson, on the other hand, is in the process of concluding his second directorial Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan.
