Vijay's Master gears up for official Hindi remake; casting to begin soon, announce makers

The Hindi remake of Master will be backed by Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screen Studio.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is gearing up for a Hindi remake. the casting for which will commence soon.

Read the announcement below

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial released on Thursday in Tamil and its Hindi dubbed version hit screens on Friday. The film revolves around a professor who tried to reform a juvenile centre, where he clashes with a gangster, essayed by Vijay Sethupathy.

The film also stars Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal.

Master, that became the first film to hit theatres this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has already become a target for piracy sites such as Tamilrockers and Telegram.

The film is already available in HD quality for free download as per reports. Earlier, a few clips of Vijay from the film had leaked online before it hit theatres, At that time Lokesh Kanagaraj had urged fans to not share leaked clips from the film stating that it has been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to the audience.