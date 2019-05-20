Vijaya Mulay, renowned film historian, researcher, and director of Ek Anek Aur Ekta, passes away aged 98

Vijaya Mulay, renowned filmmaker and film historian, best known for her film Ek Anek Aur Ekta, passed away on 19 May.

In 1959, Mulay became the founder of the Delhi Film Society, after which she joined the Federation of Film Societies as a joint secretary. She also worked with the Central Board of Film Certification in the early 1960s.

French filmmaker Louis Malle and Satyajit Ray have said to help Mulay in making her first film, titled The Tidal Bore, which was then picked by the government for Manheim Film Festival.

Following this, in 1975, Mulay made educational films which were broadcasted in four languages across 2,400 villages for the Center for Educational technology. Her animation film, Ek Anek Aur Ekta, was awarded with the National Film Award for Best Educational Film.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vijaya’s daughter, actor Suhasini Mulay, revealed, “It was just about old age. She was 98. She had no illnesses of an ageing person. Her blood pressure was fine. Her heartbeat was fine. She didn’t have diabetes or anything like that. But as she grew older, she became weaker and was eating less. She called me on the morning of 10 May and told me that she was not feeling well at all. We took her to Escorts hospital, where she was admitted for four days.

The actor further added that her mother had made it very clear that she did not want anything invasive done to her as she believed that she lived a full and happy life and did not want to be kept alive by a ventilato. According to the report Suhasini also revealed that Mulay was brought home on 14 May, and she passed away on 19 May at 4.45 pm with no pain. Her last rites will take place in Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

