Basking high in the success of his latest hit #Dahaad actor Vijay Varma extends his heartfelt thanks to all his fans across the world. Delivering a thunderous performance, Vijay Varma has yet again created goosebumps amongst his audience.

The actor who is currently in France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has shared an adorable selfies from the beautiful landscapes of France in the background. He says, “Thank You for such a thunderous response for Dahaad.. I cannot possibly reply to all who messaged me across several apps.. so here I am to show all my gratitude. I share your love with the cast n crew of #Dahaad.”

The audience are in awe of the actor’s versatility and dedication towards each role. From Anand to Vijju to Richard and more, Vijay has done complete justice to his role and has given yet another promising performance for his fans. And now the actor is all set to grace the red carpet of Cannes, this year after a decade— Vijay had earlier walked the red carpet at the French Riviera for his debut film, Monsoom Shootout. This has undeniably created a wave of excitement amongst his fans who cannot wait to see this fashion icon create his magic on the red carpet this year.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’ by Homi Adajania starring opposite Sara Ali Khan.

