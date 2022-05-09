Vijay Varma is all star-struck after meeting Shah Rukh Khan, The actor shares a selfie on his Instagram story.

Vijay Varma has always kept the audiences entertained with his wit, real-life and reel life. The actor today conducted an AMA session on social media and revealed several interesting aspects of his shoot life.

When asked if he was starstruck when he met Shah Rukh Khan, he replied with a cheeky picture of his with the latter. On it he had put, "My face says it all "

He also mentions the late Irrfan as the finest actor.

He also went on to share several BTS pictures and tales from his previous work, including 'SHE', 'Ok Computer' and 'Mirzapur 2' which is now coming back with a new season.

Vijay Varma has a stellar line-up of work, which includes Darlings, Dahaad, Mirzapur 3 and Devotion of a Suspect X.

