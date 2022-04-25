Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor Khan recreate an iconic Poo scene in a BTS from their upcoming next.

Vijay Varma, the archetypal grey guy of B-town, is gearing up to share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's next project, and he's just revealed the cutest behind-the-scenes video with the actress.

As Poo, Vijay and the original queen recreated the sequence where Vijay speaks her lines in his own unique way, "Kaun hai ye jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha, who is she?" and we then see the camera turn to Kareena, giving the funniest expression before she winks at the end.

Vijay captioned the post, "The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo💯

From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX"

Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for this year since he has a slew of big-budget films lined up. Last year, the actor spent most of his time filming in locations such as Varanasi, Mumbai, and Rajasthan for his upcoming movies.

Aside from the Sujoy Ghosh feature with Kareena and Jaideep Ahlawat, Varma's upcoming projects include Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Reema Kagti's web show, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, and Sumit Saxena's yet-to-be-titled movie.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.