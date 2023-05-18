Vijay Varma is an actor to look out for, given his sensational performances in Gully Boy, Darlings, and Dahaad. He’s also making a lot of noise at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where he gave an interview to Film Companion. He revealed how no designer was ready to dress him up as they didn’t know who he was.

He said, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody.”

He added, “So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photocall. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor got candid on roles changing especially villains, doing layered characters, comparison of his roles in Dahaad and Darlings.

On balancing between Darlings and Dahaad…

I shot for Dahaad before Darlings so it was kind of a deep dive into a very twisted mind in Dahaad and then I finished Darlings. This character that I’ve played in Dahaad is far more twisted than anything I’ve ever played.

On making villains look sweet…

I don’t make them look sweet at all (smiles). There are different facets to your personality, you may be terrible to one person, and very gentle to another person, or we could be kind and generous to the same person the next day. My idea is to play these parts with so much honesty that it represents life in a nutshell. It gives me a lot of confidence as an actor to play characters that are morally corrupt or pious.

