Vijay Varma recently took to his social media to drop a major update on his upcoming, the much awaited web series, Mirzapur 3.

The actor shared a photo of himself, standing in front of a monitor. On the picture, he wrote, “Dubbing kiye hain.. Pirpared rahiye.”

The actor who is riding high on the success of Dahaad, is considered one of the most exciting actors around the block. With audiences eagerly waiting for what’s coming up next from Vijay’s roaster, the actor is certainly on a rise and there’s no looking back.

Apart from Mirzapur 3, the actor will also be seen next in Devotion of Suspect X, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also has Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

Recently during an interview with one the leading magazine, Varma was seen speaking about his idea of looking for validation from the outside world. He said, “I don’t seek validation for social media posts, for what outfit I wear, how I look. “I only focus on my work, merging with the vision of the director and creating a character that can connect with the audience.”

“I only seek validation for my work and that to one limit – work depends on how people receive it.” He added further.

Varma, fresh off the haunting performance in Darlings last year, now gears up for a yet promising role in Reema Kagti’s Dahaad, which streams on Amazon Prime Video on May 12. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor got candid on roles changing especially villains, doing layered characters, comparison of his roles in Dahaad and Darlings.

On making villains look sweet…

I don’t make them look sweet at all (smiles). There are different facets to your personality, you may be terrible to one person, and very gentle to another person, or we could be kind and generous to the same person the next day. My idea is to play these parts with so much honesty that it represents life in a nutshell. It gives me a lot of confidence as an actor to play characters that are morally corrupt or pious.