Vijay Varma inspires a Meme fest after Darlings teaser, fans say they miss Sasya in 'She' 2
Vijay Varma inspires a Meme fest after Darlings teaser, Which has made meme fest on social media Platforms.
The highly anticipated trailer of the Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt starrer, Darlings dropped recently and the internet is all about it! From critics to the audience, everyone has been hailing the teaser and showing excitement for the trailer. Until then, Vijay's glimpses from the teaser have inspired a meme fest on social media platforms.
Taking to his social media, the actor shared a few of the relatable memes that have been doing the rounds on the internet. He captioned it with the "" emoji and mentioned Darlings.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Pallavi Joshi celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary
No break for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi on their 25th anniversary! Love is in the Air.
Taapsee Pannu talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming film Dunki
Actress Taapsee Pannu says teaming up with SRK in 'Dunki' is a golden opportunity.
Alia Bhatt slams reports of pregnancy affecting work commitments
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to deny all the rumours about her pregnancy affecting her work commitments. The actress had announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post yesterday, which received a lot of love and blessings from everyone.