Vijay Varma inspires a Meme fest after Darlings teaser, Which has made meme fest on social media Platforms.

The highly anticipated trailer of the Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt starrer, Darlings dropped recently and the internet is all about it! From critics to the audience, everyone has been hailing the teaser and showing excitement for the trailer. Until then, Vijay's glimpses from the teaser have inspired a meme fest on social media platforms.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a few of the relatable memes that have been doing the rounds on the internet. He captioned it with the "" emoji and mentioned Darlings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.