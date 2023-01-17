Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia add fuel to dating rumours as they step out together for a drive

After sparking dating rumours on New Year’s Eve and being spotted together at an award event a few days back, rumoured couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia seem to be in a mood to remain under the limelight. Wondering why we say so? Well, grabbing the headlines and leaving their fans in a frenzy yet again, Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra on Monday. Dressed in their casual best, the two seemed to be on a lunch date and spent some quality time together on a drive. Now several pictures of the actors have set the internet ablaze. Vijay and Tamannah were seen waving at the paparazzi stationed at the venue, before they got into their car.

A paparazzo and several fan pages took to their Instagram account to share their pictures, with the caption, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma snapped near Bandra.”

In the picture, the two can be seen flaunting the best casual looks that they chose for their lunch date. Tamannah donned a mini black hoodie dress over sports shoes. The actress kept her messy hair open and kept them back with the help of her sunglasses. Vijay on the other hand was seen in yet another eccentric attire. Sporting a blue hoodie atop brown cargo pants, Vijay paired it all with white sneakers. Before getting into the car, the two were seen greeting and waving at the paparazzi.

For those who don’t know, Vijay and Tamannah sparked dating rumours after a video from their intimate New Year’s celebration in Goa went viral. In the video, the two were spotted kissing at midnight after the countdown. A few days after this, the two were seen exiting the Mumbai airport, one after the other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in Netflix’s critically acclaimed movie Darlings, which also featured Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah as prominent characters. Next, he will be seen in the cinematic adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Helmed by Sujoy Gosh, Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur season 3.

On the other hand, Tamannaah was last seen in Babli Bouncer and Plan A Plan B. Next she will be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan and Arun Gopy’s Bandra.

