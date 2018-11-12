Vijay Sethupathi yet to receive remuneration for 96; Nadigar Sangam issues statement boycotting film's producer

Nadir Sangam, also known as South Indian Film Artistes Association, on 11 November issued a statement urging artistes from the Tamil film industry to not work with producers who fail to pay them. The statement also mentioned Madras Enterprises, the production house behind 96, whose star Vijay Sethupathi has still not received part of the remuneration.

The statement reproduced by Deccan Chronicle says,"When a film faces a financial crisis during its release time, understanding the plight of the producer, many actors come forward and agree to take their pending salary later for the smooth release of the film. But, we started realising that we actors are taken for granted for our good deeds and these production houses and producers develop a tendency to dodge and not paying our dues. Under these circumstances, members of Executive Committee met and decided not to cooperate with such producers. To start with, we have advised our members not to attend or collaborate with any of their events or films by Madras Enterprises."

New Indian Express writes that actors Vishal and Vikram Prabhu, who starred in Madras Enterprises' produced Thupparivalan and Veera Sivaji respectively, have also not been paid their salaries.

