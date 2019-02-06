You are here:

Vijay Sethupathi to star in debutant director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal's political fantasy Tughlak

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has announced his upcoming film with debutant director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. Tughlak will be a political film, states a Times of India report.

The actor was interacting with the press on the 100th day celebration of 96, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, director Delhi Prasad confirmed the news stating that the upcoming feature will be a political fantasy. "It will be a mass film with satire, drama and action. It’s not a film with an agenda. We are yet to zero in on the rest of the cast," adds Prasad.

Govind Vasantha has been finalised as the music director of Tughlak and Balaji Tharaneetharan will write the dialogues. The film will be backed by Seven Screen Studio and Tughlak is scheduled to go on the floors in June this year.

The shooting for for the film will begin once Vijay completes his shooting for his current project Maamanithan.

