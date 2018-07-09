Vijay Sethupathi to join Rajinikanth in second Dehradun schedule of Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming action film

Superstar Rajinikanth is back in Chennai after completing a month long schedule in Dehradun for his upcoming action entertainer, directed by Karthik Subbaraj of Pizza and Jigarthanda fame. National Award winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein confirmed to Firstpost that he is excited to work with Superstar Rajinikanth after Endhiran and Kochadaiiyaan.

“Rajinikanth sir will be in Chennai for another one week. By mid of July, he will be traveling to Dehradun again for the second schedule of the film. Last month, National Award winning actor Bobby Simha, Sanath, and Megha Akash shot their scenes and in the next schedule, the film’s antagonist Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the team”, said a source close to the team.

Vijay Sethupathi has recently completed the shoot of his upcoming action drama with Sethupathi director Arun Kumar in Tenkasi. After completing his first schedule in the Rajinikanth starrer, Vijay Sethupathi will go to Thailand for the Arun Kumar film and he also has Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in his kitty.

Although major portions of Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film are being shot in the hilly locales, the important climax portion of the film will be shot in Madurai backdrop. Controlling the crowd at the shooting spot of a Rajinikanth film is a tedious process so Karthik Subbaraj is getting the help from production designer Suresh Selvarajan, who has been accompanying the director throughout the shoot. Karthik wants a massive set replicating an important location of Madurai to be erected in Chennai and Suresh Selvarajan’s team has already started the work.

Madurai is Karthik Subbaraj’s lucky city; his critically and commercially acclaimed film Jigarthanda was majorly shot there but considering the security reasons involved, he is planning to shoot those portions on a set.

Suresh Selvarajan recently grabbed the industry’s attention with his flawless work of legislative assembly set in Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. Another interesting update about this untitled film is that veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung the intro track of Rajinikanth with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s intro songs for Rajinikanth have always been big hits, especially when the actor used to collaborate with Tamil cinema’s two iconic composers — Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman — but Santhosh Narayanan didn’t use the veteran singer in both Kaala and Kabali.

But, as an ardent fan of Thalaivar, Karthik Subbaraj has placed all the necessary flavours fans would expect from Rajinikanth. In a previous interaction, Karthik mentioned: “I have earned myself a name with my works but at the same time, I’m a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth so balancing these two factors in my next”.

Not only Karthik Subbaraj, Anirudh Ravichander himself is a big fan of Rajinikanth.

“When I was confirmed by Karthik Subbaraj for the film, Rajini sir called me and said that the music in the film should rock; his energy level was truly impeccable”, said Anirudh who delivered all the rough tunes to Karthik Subbaraj.

Besides music composer Anirudh and cinematographer Tirru, Karthik Subbaraj hasn’t really revealed any technicians and actors who are associated with Rajinikanth’s film because he doesn’t want the storyline to be leaked in the media.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 18:58 PM