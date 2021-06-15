Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Rajnikanth, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Vetri Maaran from the Tamil Nadu film industry have contributed to the CMRF

Actor Vijay Sethupathi who works in the Tamil Film Industry has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

According to a report in ETimes, Sethupathi met MK Stalin, CM of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 15 June and handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs for the CM relief fund which will be used to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Sethupathi, who was last seen in Master starring Thalapathy Vijay, met Stalin at the secretariat.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in the country. After days of Covid-induced lockdown in the state of Tamil Nadu, 254 persons lost their lives to COVID-19 while 12,772 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, reports The Hindu.

Along with Sethupathi, several other stars from the film industry have also contributed to the CMRF. Almost a month ago, actor Rajinikanth donated Rs 50 lakh to the fund. While making his contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajinikanth had also appealed that the people of the state should follow the guidelines proposed by the government.

Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Vetri Maaran, AR Murugadoss and many others from the Tamil Nadu film industry have contributed to the CMRF.

As reported by The News Minute, actors Suriya and Karthi have also donated funds to those members of their fan club who have been struggling financially. While Suriya transferred Rs 5,000 to 250 members of his fan club, Karthi too donated the same amount to 150 people who are a part of his fan club.

Currently, the state of Tamil Nadu is under a Covid-induced lockdown which has been extended till 21 June.

According to The Times of India, some relaxations have been introduced in the lockdown rules in 27 districts, however, CM Stalin has warned that if people do not follow COVID-19 norms then the relaxations may be withdrawn.