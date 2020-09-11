Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh's Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam to release on ZeePlex

Ka Pae Ranasingam is the fourth film where Sethupathi and Rajesh will share the screen.

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh’s much-awaited Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam will premiere on OTT platform ZeePlex. It will be released in five Indian languages, announced the streaming platform on Twitter.

The date of the release of Ka Pae Ranasingam is still not known. The film will be subtitled in more than 10 international languages and will be streamed in over 150 countries.

Stay home, stay safe, we're bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial 🎥📺🍿 Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE! #KaPaeRanasingamOnZee @kjr_studios pic.twitter.com/7YxQzt6odA — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) September 11, 2020

Since single movie screen halls and multiplexes are closed to contain the spread of COVID-19, cinemas are being released on OTT platforms. Both the actors also tweeted about the release of the film on the OTT platform.

Watch our film in the comfort of your homes. We're bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial 🎥📺🍿 Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE! #KaPaeRanasingamOnZee pic.twitter.com/8Kvl4mIoOL — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) September 11, 2020

The official teaser of the film was released on 23 May. Vijay will be essaying the titular character, while Aishwarya will play his wife.

The teaser showcased politics surrounding land and the plight of farmers. It showed Vijay helping poor farmers in their fight against the industries that have acquired their lands. He says, “World politics will revolve around air and water after caste and religion.”

The film is based on real-life incidents and is directed by P Virumandi and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios.

Ka Pae Ranasingam is the fourth film where Vijay and Aishwarya will be seen sharing the screen space together.

The film will also star Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

The first single from Ka Pae Ranasingam was released on 7 September. The song Alagiya Sirukki by Ghibran is sung by Gold Devaraj and its lyrics are penned by Vairamuthu.

The song was shared by Vijay Sethupathi on his Twitter.