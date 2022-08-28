Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film released on August 25 to overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics and audiences, with harsh criticism on its regressive portrayal of women.

What was supposed to be solid moniker to end the dry spell at the ticket windows turned out to be a parched outing for both fans and critics. Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, released on August 25 to overwhelmingly negative reviews from all quarters, with harsh criticism on its regressive portrayal of women.

It’s now one of the lowest rated films on IMDb, with a current rating of 2/10, with over 23k votes. Soon after the first few shows of the film ended across the country, people began sharing their responses on social media. Here are some of them:

Liger narrates the story of a stammering, searing tea-seller who’s driven by his mother to be a MMA champion. He barely needs any formal training as he’s effortless in his kicks and punches and wears his simmering attitude on his sleeves, legs, hair and every where else. Ananya Panday plays a social media enthusiast or an influencer who aspires to have a career in Hollywood. The twain had to meet-separate-meet again, with some sprinkling of unpredictable and unnecessary twists and turns.

A film like Liger could be deemed necessary in future, joining the hall of fame of the ‘so bad they are good’ category of titles. You won’t merely smile but guffaw at the preposterous on display.

