Vijay Deverakonda turns 31: Where to stream Telugu star's hit films, from Arjun Reddy to World Famous Lover

South star Vijay Deverakonda turned 31 on Saturday and would be ushering in his birthday with his family in quarantine.

The Arjun Reddy star recently made headlines for surpassing top South actors like Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu to gain the most number of followers on Instagram. While Deverakonda has 7.1 million followers, Allu Arjun follows closely behind with 6.7 million fans.

What better way to celebrate your favourite actor’s birthday than binge-watching his movies? So here are some of the blockbuster hit films featuring Vijay Deverakonda which are available on streaming platforms.

Arjun Reddy

Possibly the most famous of Deverakonda’s films, Arjun Reddy is the tale of a brilliant medical student and his obsessive love for a junior in college. The two go through years of separation and this takes a toll on their lives.

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

Geetha Govindam

The 2018 romantic movie saw Deverakonda romancing Kannada actor Rashmika Mandana. Here Deverakonda played a young professor who wants to marry a traditional woman. When he meets his dream girl, however, he is mistaken to be a pervert. How misunderstandings subside and love blooms between them is the basic outline of the story.

Available on: Zee5

World Famous Lover

Deverakonda’s latest venture, the 2020 release saw him play three characters. The main protagonist is Gautham, an aspiring writer who pens down his story of heartbreak and realizes the mistakes he committed.

Available on: Netflix

Dear Comrade

Another pairing with Rashmika saw Deverakonda play a student union leader who has anger management issues.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Taxiwala

Showcasing his versatility, Deverakonda acted in this supernatural comedy thriller in 2018. In this film, he is a taxi driver who encounters various unexplained incidents and tries to solve them.

Available on: Zee5

Updated Date: May 09, 2020 15:21:47 IST