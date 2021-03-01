Vijay Deverakonda shares first look of brother Anand's comic-thriller Pushpaka Vimanam
Pushpaka Vimanam, directed by Damodar Attada, will see Anand Deverakonda as a government school teacher.
Vijay Deverakonda released the first look of his brother Anand's upcoming Telugu film Pushpaka Vimanam today.
Taking to Twitter, Vijay praised his brother for being able to “find talent and pick interesting stuff”. Vijay wrote that he was “very happy” at being able to be a presenter for the film. Elaborating on the story, Vijay said that the audience could anticipate a “dark comedy” with “some thrills and lots of laughs”.
Here is the poster
Presenting the first look of #PushpakaVimanam!
Younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter!
A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way! pic.twitter.com/PKG72sTCrm
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 1, 2021
The movie is written and directed by Damodar Attada, and is currently in the post-production stage. Anand, who made his debut with Dorasaani in 2019, will be seen as a government school teacher. Damodas told Deccan Chronicle that the comic-thriller will narrate how the middle-class perceives marriage and life after marriage.
"I’ve penned a story that reflects all societal happenings in a thrilling manner. I got the idea for the film while browsing the news some years ago," he said.
Vijay is bankrolling the film via his banner King of the Hill Productions along with Tanga Productions. Ram Miryala, Sidharth Sadasivuni and Amit Dasani have composed the music for Pushpaka Vimanam.
A release date of the film is yet to be revealed.
