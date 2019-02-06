Vijay Deverakonda recalls his humble beginning after getting ranked in Forbes 20 under 30 2019 list

After delivering a string of critical and commercial successes with Arjun Reddy, Mahanati and Geetha Govindam, Telugu cinema's rising superstar Vijay Deverakonda has been featured in Forbes 30 under 30 2019 list, under the music and entertainment section.

Deverakonda is the only actor in the list, which also includes YouTube breakthrough star Prajakta Koli, cricketer Smriti Mandhana, and athletes Hima Das and Neeraj Chopra among others.

Deverakonta took to Twitter and shared the news of this accomplishment and said that four years ago, his bank account was frozen for not maintaining the minimum balance of Rs 500. His father told him to settle down before he turned 30.

I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy. 4 years later -

Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30. pic.twitter.com/6EVUJwmeZA — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 4, 2019

Vijay Deverakonda made his film debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila, but gained mass recognition after his supporting role in the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam. The actor recently ventured into production, as he launched his production house King of the Hill in October 2018.

He will be next seen in Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade, where he plays a student leader.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 11:14:28 IST