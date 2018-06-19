Vijay Deverakonda announces plan to auction Filmfare best actor award for CM Relief Fund

After winning the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Arjun Reddy, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda announced his plans to auction his trophy. As a mark of respect for his native state Hyderabad, the actor tweeted that he'd be happier if the money raised from the sale of the trophy is used for the CM Relief Fund.

Ninna Rathri, idi ayyindi.

Best Actor - Filmfare. pic.twitter.com/toAoyuLeN2 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

Ee award oka bonus. But I'd like to give it away to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. If they accept it, repu velli ichesta. Na intlo shelf meeda undatam Kante nenu puttina ee city ki it's more useful — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

Roju Twitter lo Chusta, entho mandi help adigithe, @KTRTRS anna CMRF nundi help chestaru. If my first award can be auctioned and money/awareness can be raised towards this, That'll be an epic 1st award. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

In his tweets, he revealed that the award feels like a bonus to him because he has already received unbounded love and appreciation from his fans. He said that he has already received his due by being in a profession he truly loves and being able to buy a new home for his parents. Therefore, he now wants to do something for society.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 17:16 PM