Vijay Deverakonda announces plan to auction Filmfare best actor award for CM Relief Fund

FP Staff

Jun,19 2018 16:55:11 IST

After winning the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Arjun Reddy, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda announced his plans to auction his trophy. As a mark of respect for his native state Hyderabad, the actor tweeted that he'd be happier if the money raised from the sale of the trophy is used for the CM Relief Fund.

Vijay Devarakonda Arjun Reddy Movie First Look ULTRA HD Posters WallPapers

Still from Arjun Reddy. File image

In his tweets, he revealed that the award feels like a bonus to him because he has already received unbounded love and appreciation from his fans. He said that he has already received his due by being in a profession he truly loves and being able to buy a new home for his parents. Therefore, he now wants to do something for society.

