Vijay Deverakonda and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer World Famous Lover begins streaming on Netflix

The movie World Famous Lover, starring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, is now streaming on popular OTT platform Netflix.

Directed by Kranti Madhav, World Famous Lover is about a young man and his love story as a young adult, his subsequent relationship with his wife, an affair gone wrong with his boss and how he charms a foreigner.

The film which released on Valentine’s Day, stars Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and in lead roles.

The film has been released on Netflix merely months after its release. World Famous Lover did average business at the box office at the time of its release with critics comparing it to a stream of conscious narrative.

Deverakonda fans were excited after the film’s release on Netflix, with many taking to social media to comment on it.

“Just watched world famous lover this film is just banger. The way rowdy @TheDeverakonda acted is just outstanding.! Yamini is at peak.!#WorldFamousLover,” wrote one user.

Another fan of the Telugu actor said, “Great perfomance by Vijay Deverakonda and AishwaryaRajesh !Liked the cute flashback portions of RaashiKhanna with VJD. Climax could’ve been way better.”

Here’s how people reacted to World Famous Lover’s Netflix release

Just watched world famous lover this film is just banger . The way rowdy @TheDeverakonda acted is just outstanding.!♥️. Yamini is at peak.!🔥#WorldFamousLover — Gautam Ibrampure (@GIbrampure) April 15, 2020

#WorldFamousLover on Netflix - A One Time Watchable Romantic Movie ❤️. Writing is a let down. Great perfomance by Vijay Deverakonda and Aishwarya Rajesh 👌! Liked the cute flashback portions of Raashi Khanna with VJD. 👍 Climax could’ve been way better. Seenayya & Suvarna Part 👌 pic.twitter.com/OS5sqjp30i — Revinesh (@_revinesh_) April 15, 2020

Just finished watching #WorldFamousLover

And am actually speechless!

The story, screenplay,emotions 💯💕

You definitely cannot expect the typical telugu audience to get these type of emotions

Amazing actors!!🙌

- @TheDeverakonda #Rashikhanna@aishu_dil — Sravya (@sravya_98) April 15, 2020

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 16:57:11 IST