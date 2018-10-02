Vijay Devarakonda announces his production house King of the Hill, unveils logo at NOTA event in Hyderabad

Actor Vijay Devarakonda marked his entry into film production as he unveiled a teaser of his newly-set up production house, King of the Hill, in Hyderabad.

The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film NOTA, was attending a pre-release event in Hyderabad. He also revealed the logo for his production house, reported telugu360.com

His rise to stardom began with the release of National Award-winning 2016 blockbuster romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu after which he has featured in several critically and commercially successful films such as as Arjun Reddy, Mahanati and most recently, Geetha Govindam.

Directed by Anand Shankar, NOTA (None of the Above) is a political thriller and is being made in both Tamil and Telugu. It is going to mark Vijay's debut in Tamil films, along with co-actor Mehreen Pirzada. NOTA's music will be scored by Sam CS while the camera will be handled by Santhana Krishnan, who shot to fame after his work in Baaghi 2.

Vijay was also seen on the small screen alongside Kamal Haasan when he went to promote the film on Bigg Boss Tamil season 2's grand finale, which was hosted by the actor-politician.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 13:37 PM