Vijay denies connections with father's political party in statement

Following reports of Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar registering his fan club as a political party, there were rumours that the Tamil actor was foraying into politics.

Tamil actor Vijay has clarified his stand on joining politics shortly after his father director SA Chandrasekhar confirmed to media that he has registered one of the actor’s fan clubs as a political party.

On Thursday, it was reported that Chandrasekhar had registered Vijay Makkal Iyakkam as a political party called All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India. This led to buzz surrounding Vijay’s foray into politics.

In the statement released by Vijay PR executive, the star categorically mentions that he has no direct or indirect relations with the party set up by his father. He also urged his fans to not join the political party “just because his father started it.”

“I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly,” the actor said in his statement. Maintaining there was no relation of the party with his fan club in any manner or form, Vijay warned against the use of his photograph or name for political campaigns.

“I request my fans to not join the political party that my father has started, or work for it. I regret that there is no connection between that party and us and our movement.”

He added: “I also hope that appropriate action will be taken against them if they engage in any activities involving my name or photo or the name of 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.'”

Chandrasekhar had also cleared the air about Vijay’s involvement with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Speaking to India Today, the filmmaker said, “In 1993, I started a fan club for Vijay and five years later it was made into welfare association. There were many youngsters in the group and we wanted to turn them into responsible individuals and a few years later I made it into a people welfare forum."

He said that for the last 25 years, people have been doing good work sans expectation, and thus to motivate them to “do more good work,” he has registered it with the ECI. Thereafter, he clarified that the 46-year-old actor had nothing to do with the outfit.