Vijay Antony announces Tamil film Bitchagadu 2 on his 45th birthday, shares poster on social media
The story of Bitchagadu 2 has been reportedly penned by Vijay Antony during the lockdown
Composer-actor Vijay Antony, who is celebrating his 45th birthday today, has announced the sequel to the 2016 film Bitchagadu, titled Bitchagadu 2. The actor made the announcement by just sharing two posters from the film. The posters simply show the back of his head as he is seen looking out towards the crowd.
Check out the post
#pichaikkaran2 #Bitchagadu2 pic.twitter.com/hsaEdEURMO
— vijayantony (@vijayantony) July 24, 2020
Vijay had earlier revealed that the film is being directed by Priya Krishnaswamy who was behind the national award-winning Baaram. Check out the post
I am delighted to associate with Director Priya Krishnaswamy for #VAP10Following her National Award winning Tamil feature film, she will be directing #VAP10. Welcome Priya on board@priyadarshinik @vijayantonyfilm @DoneChannel1 @vamsikaka @TheSaiSatish https://t.co/UyC5sCsxE0 — vijayantony (@vijayantony) July 23, 2020
According to a report by India TV, Bitchagadu 2 is likely to go on the floors by the end of 2020 and will hit the screens in 2021. The report adds that earlier there were rumours that the film will be directed by Sasi who helmed the prequel, but the actor negated those rumours with his tweet.
Times of India reported that story of the sequel has been penned by Vijay himself during the lockdown. The 2016 Tamil film Pichaikaran which got dubbed into Telugu as Bitchagadu was released amidst no expectations but shocked trade pundits by doing extremely well.
The report stated that the film raked in over Rs 20 crore.
As per the report, the story of Bitchagadu revolves around a millionaire who decides to give up his lavish life and turn into a beggar to save his mother following the advice of a sage.
