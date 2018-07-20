Vijay, Ajith and Suriya have reportedly green-lit their next films after Sarkar, Viswasam and NGK

Three of Kollywood's most influential stars with a huge fan base – Vijay, Ajith and Suriya — have green-lit their next films. In Tamil cinema, trade and on social media, news relating to these three stars always trend.

As of now Vijay is completing his next film, AR Murgadoss-directed Sarkar produced by Sun Pictures, which is slated for a Deepavali release in November. Ajith is also completing the shoot of Viswasam for Sathya Jyothi Films, which is scheduled to release in January for Pongal 2019. Suriya’s NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, is also slotted as a Deepavali release.

What's next for these three actors? This is a hot topic of discussion on social media. Many fans even conducted online polls to determine the “suitable director” for their favourite actor. The idea is that their favourite star collaborating with a particular director may set the box-office. Do stars listen to their fan's choice of director? Well, they are influenced to a certain extent by the preference of their fans but in some cases they go all out to experiment with a new director.

In Tamil cinema the superstars do not give dates to a production house, but to a director handpicked by them. The superstar then picks a producer of his choice and then asks the director to contact them. It leads to a situation where the director is only interested in giving the “hero image” a boost and has hardly any understanding of the budget of the film. This results in films going over budget, and the producer and director blaming each other once the film fails to recover its cost of production.

Vijay follows a strict pattern of only doing one film at a time and tries his best to have at least one release a year, probably on Deepavali. Vijay’s big budget “political thriller” Sarkar is almost done shooting and is scheduled for release on November 7. Just before its release, Vijay will officially announce his next film and who his "lucky director will be". Ever since the commencement of Sarkar, there has been speculation that it will be Vetrimaran, Mohan Raja, Perarasu or Atlee. The grapevine has now confirmed that it will be Atlee’s hat–trick film with Vijay for leading production house AGS Entertainment. Vijay and Atlee have given two memorable blockbusters – Theri (2016) and Mersal (2018).

Ajith also follows the one-film-at-a-time policy. For the last four years, he has been making films only with one director, Shiva. They seem to have a terrific rapport with each other. The Ajith and Shiva combo has been continuously working back to back in – Veeram (2014), Vedhalam (2015), Vivegam (2017) and Viswasam (2019 release). Now the big news is that Ajith will do a film with young upcoming director H Vinoth, who makes offbeat films in the thriller genre like Sathuranga Vettai (2014) and Karthi’s brilliant cop story Theeran Adhigaram Ondru (2017). The buzz is that Ajith will start work on the H Vinoth thriller most likely for his regular producer Sathya Jyothi Films or Boney Kapoor, sometime early next year.

Suriya has NGK coming up for release on Deepavali day (Sarkar versus NGK will be the next big clash in Kollywood). The actor is now shooting for one of his favourite director KV Anand’s (Ayan and Maatraan) new untitled film. The big budget multi-starrer has Suriya, Mohanlal, Bomman Irani and Arya in the male lead and is produced by Lyca Productions (producers of 2 point 0) and is slated as a summer 2019 release. Suriya is also planning to start another film with Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru fame) under his home banner 2D Entertainment from September end.

The fans of these actors have enough to celebrate for the next few months.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 17:59 PM