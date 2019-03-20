Vidyut's best action outing with Junglee

Vidyut Jammwal, one of the top 6 global artists in the world, is all set to uplift the action standards in Bollywood with his next family adventure - Junglee. The action star, known for unprecedented agility will be seen performing never-seen-before daredevilry. Bringing animal flow on bring screen for the first time, Vidyut’s action is deeply inspired by his training in Kalaripayattu.

The actor will be seen fighting poachers on moving bikes, cranes placed at great heights. In one of the scene, Vidyut is seen fighting the cops with one hand handcuffed to the table. Adding to high-risk action, the actor also shot with deadly Kalarippayattu weapon Urumi and live wires in the film.

Credited for additional action choreography, Vidyut is set to deliver a treat for his fans with action-packed Junglee.

This is a partnered post.

