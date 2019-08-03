Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee bags two awards at China's Jackie Chan International Film Week

Vidyut Jammwal's family-action adventure movie Junglee, which was released earlier this year, has created a milestone. The movie has bagged awards at the prestigious Jackie Chan International Film Week in China for Best Action Sequence Choreographer and Special Jury Prize: for Best Action Family Film.

In his acceptance speech an elated Vidyut said, "Every time we choreograph something in India, it is very difficult because whenever we show it to somebody they say, 'Oh! Jackie Chan has done this before.' So, for us, it's a great honor for being acknowledged by the great jury members."

He also added, "In India, we hadn't had a movie on real animals for the past 40 years. The new generation has no idea about the tusk trade that's happening all over the world. So, for us it was very important to make a movie for the generation to come. It is a great moment to get the jury award and it means a lot to us." He thanked Jackie Chan, the government of China and urged all to put an end to the ivory trade.

Jammwal, who made a breakthrough debut in John Abraham-starrer action drama Force, essayed the role of the antagonist. Junglee tells the unique tale of a friendship between a man and a herd of elephants. His character confronts an international poacher's racket at an elephant reserve. The film that also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Akshay Oberoi, and Atul Kulkarni.

The film has been directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, who has previously helmed the slasher fantasy film A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask, and The Scorpion King. With Junglee, Russell made his debut in the Hindi film industry. It has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani under Junglee Pictures.

