Vidyut Jammwal launches production company Action Hero Films on completing a decade in Indian cinema
Vidyut Jammwal said his production company Action Hero Films will 'empower talented people.'
Vidyut Jammwal marked his decade long tenure in the Indian film industry by announcing his production house Action Hero Films.
"The viewers have embraced and loved me in every character and this time around I am donning the role of a producer with their blessings. It's my turn to give as good as I got. I see this as an opportunity to empower talented people. I'm buzzing with new energy to lay the footprints of Action Hero Films across world cinema," the actor said in a statement.
The co-producer onboard alongside Jammwal is Abbas Sayyed.
Here is the company's logo
Jammwal made his debut with Telugu action film Sakthi lead by Jr NTR and Ileana D'Cruz. He has since then starred in many action films like the Commando series and Baadshaaho.
He was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar film Khuda Hafiz. Jammwal's next project is Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sanak.
