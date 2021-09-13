Vidyut Jammwal announces engagement to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani
Vidyut Jamwal confirmed the news with two images, one with Nandita and him at the Taj Mahal and another of the duo indulging in an adventure sport together
Wedding bells are in order for actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The couple took to Instagram to confirm their engagement.
Check out the post here
According to The Indian Express, the Khuda Hafiz actor proposed to Mahtani while the duo were rappelling down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp near Agra. The actor said he had popped the question on 1 September in his post. The image shows Jammwal holding hands with Mahtani, in the middle of climbing a wall while bring tied to harnesses.
The duo then went to the Taj Mahal and posed for pictures. The couple can be seen holding hands while standing in front of the monument of love.
Mahtani also confirmed the news, posting pictures of the happy couple at the Taj Mahal and near a pool. The designer, who can be seen flaunting her engagement ring in the images, wrote that “couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes.”
Celebrities Sophie Choudry, Daboo Ratnani, Tanishaa Mukerji and Dia Mirza among others congratulated the couple.
On the work front, the Force actor recently announced the launch of his production house Action Hero Films. He also announced IB 71, directed by Sankalp Reddy, as his first film as a producer. The actor is presently shooting for Khuda Hafiz 2, a sequel to the 2020 action film.
