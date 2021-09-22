Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios, #Sanak also stars Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios film, Sanak – Hope Under Siege, will release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the movie also features Vidyut Jammwal, Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia.

Along with the announcement, the makers have also launched a new intriguing poster featuring Vidyut holding a gun, looking like a man on a mission.

The project marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.