Vidyut Jammwal action film Sanak to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex
Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios, #Sanak also stars Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia
Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios film, Sanak – Hope Under Siege, will release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the movie also features Vidyut Jammwal, Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia.
Along with the announcement, the makers have also launched a new intriguing poster featuring Vidyut holding a gun, looking like a man on a mission.
Check out the announcement here
The project marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.
