Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat eligible for Oscar nomination, actor shares update on Instagram

Natkhat, starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, has won the top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short Film Festival 2020, which makes it eligible for Oscar nominations.

Natkhat, starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, has won the top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short Film Festival 2020, which makes it eligible for Oscar nomination.

Directed by Shaan Vyas, the film has been showcased at the 2020 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, London Indian Film Festival. The film is a confronting story of a mother teaching her young son about gender equality and calling out toxic misogyny. Natkhat premiered on Youtube as part of the prestigious We are One: A Global Film Festival.

Natkhat is written by Annukampa Harsh, who also serves as the casting director and the creative producer.

Balan, who turned producer for the short, shared the news on her Instagram account. "In a year that has been turbulent, it feels great to win the first award for our film that leads the way directly to Oscar qualification. This film is incredibly close to me since it gave me a chance to play the dual roles of actor and producer," the actress said.

The film also won prize money of $2,500 (approximately Rs 1,85,497) and an opportunity for a television broadcast deal on ShortsTV.

Check out Balan's post here