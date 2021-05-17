Sherni will see Vidya Balan in the role of a Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict

Newton director Amit Masukar’s Sherni, starring Vidya Balan, will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June, according to a press statement from the streaming platform on Monday.

The film sees Balan in the role of an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, Sherni also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

“Sherni is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject, laced with his trademark satire, will make for a compelling watch,” Abundantia Entertainment founder Vikram Malhotra said in the press release.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar added, “Sherni is one of the most unconventional and engaging films I have had a chance to produce and I am thrilled that it’s premiering on Amazon Prime Video as the movie will travel to a global audience. As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with Abundantia Entertainment”.