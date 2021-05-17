Vidya Balan's Sherni to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in June; see first look
Sherni will see Vidya Balan in the role of a Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict
Newton director Amit Masukar’s Sherni, starring Vidya Balan, will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June, according to a press statement from the streaming platform on Monday.
The film sees Balan in the role of an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.
Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, Sherni also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.
Check out the announcement post here
She is ready to leave a mark!
Meet the #SherniOnPrime in June. @vidya_balan #AmitMasurkar @vikramix @ShikhaaSharma03 @AasthaTiku @Abundantia_Ent @TSeries pic.twitter.com/4Wx7jEsvgS
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 17, 2021
“Sherni is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject, laced with his trademark satire, will make for a compelling watch,” Abundantia Entertainment founder Vikram Malhotra said in the press release.
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar added, “Sherni is one of the most unconventional and engaging films I have had a chance to produce and I am thrilled that it’s premiering on Amazon Prime Video as the movie will travel to a global audience. As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with Abundantia Entertainment”.
also read
The Last Hour review: Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami's show takes impressive chances in a genre piece
Despite exoticising the North-East, Sanjay Kapoor's series tries to be authentic and manages to make some bold choices
Amazon Prime Video acquires Thomas Vinterberg, Mads Mikkelsen's Oscar-winning film Another Round
Another Round is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 20 May
The Underground Railroad review: Barry Jenkins' cinematic brilliance brings forth a tale on privilege, loss, and freedom
An incisive story on Black suffering, Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad is a prized narrative on race and equality.