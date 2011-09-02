Vidya Balan’s relationships and the small print

We know that gossip and Bollywood go hand in hand and that journalism about Bollywood includes a lot of gossip, but it’s only when one spends some time reading about this area that one understands the extent to which gossip dominates the writing.

“Vid-Sid buy house together?” asks The Times of India

“Is Vidya Balan contemplating a live-in?” asks Zee News

“Vidya Balan in a live-in relationship with UTV head”

A quick look at these three headlines/subheads and you probably think: Vidya Balan and Sid, who heads UTV, are thinking of a live-in relationship in a house that they will buy together.

You agree? Don’t. God is in the details. The details are in bold type.

From The Times of India:

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur (SRK) continue to be good friends. Now rumour mills say that the actress and her producer friend have reportedly picked up a property together in Mumbai's Bandra area; "Near Rizvi college,'' says our source. It's being hinted that Dirty Picture heroine and SRK will take their relationship to the next level when their new home is furbished. Our source adds, "Vid and Sid may tie the knot in 2012.'' Watch this space for interesting updates.

From ZeeNews India:

Vidya Balan has been making news and winning accolades for her look in Dirty Picture as of what trailers reveal. But apparently the new buzz is she is moving in to a brand new flat with rumoured beau, UTV head Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Vidya and Siddharth have been rumoured to be dating each other for quiet some time now. However, on being questioned by media they have always denied it.

Recently there were rumours that the two have secretly gotten married but Vidya laughed it off.

The grapevine has it that the versatile actress and her beau have invested in a property together in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Maybe they are contemplating to move in together and take things forward.

A source revealed to a daily, they have picked up a property near Rizvi college in Bandra.

It is also being speculated that Vidya and Siddharth are going to take their relationship to another level once their home is furnished and ready.

From Bollywoodmantra.com

Vidya Balan who is making news for her bold avatar in ‘The Dirty Picture’, a real life story based on south sensation Silk Smitha is rumored to be contemplating a live-in relationship with UTV head Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Buzz is that Siddharth and Vidya are together looking for a property in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Once the property is fixed, they will be moving to the new apartment. The duo has picked up a property near Rizvi college in Bandra. They are destined to take their relationship to the next level.

Postscript: One is not sure whether Vidya and Sid are a couple, whether they plan to live together, whether they’re planning on buying a flat together.

That’s after reading three articles with such promising headlines and subheads!

