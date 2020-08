Vidya Balan to resume shoot of Sherni in October, says working during pandemic will require more caution

The shooting of Vidya Balan's Sherni came to a halt in mid-March as the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Actor Vidya Balan, who is likely to resume shoot of her upcoming film Sherni in October, says shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic will be a challenge and she is up for it.

Production on Sherni, helmed by Newton director Amit Masurkar, came to a halt in mid-March as the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Balan, who is set to play a forest officer in the film, said the ideal situation will be to resume shoot post monsoon and the team is hoping to go on floors in October in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh.

"The situation is such that we will have to take one day at a time. Shooting generally will require you to be that much more cautious now. The good thing is we will be shooting in the jungle. We are not in an enclosed place and that I think is a good thing. Hopefully, we will be safer. Fingers crossed," the Shakuntala Devi star told PTI.

Balan, 41, said people will have to exercise caution as they resume work and other normal activities.

"We can only take precautions and hope everything turns out fine and everyone is safe. I don''t know what it will be shooting outside the city," she said, adding that two-thirds of the shoot is yet to be finished.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, Sherni is billed to explore the man-wildlife conflict.