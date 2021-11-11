The filming of the multistarrer is currently underway in locations across Mumbai and Ooty, and it is slated to release in cinemas next year.

In what is being dubbed a dream cast, Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment collaborate to bring together a fantastic quartet — Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy, who are all set to team up for a yet untitled romantic comedy-drama, to be directed by leading ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The film is a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships, and marks Applause’s foray into the big screen experience and second collaboration with Ellipsis after the Tahira Kashyap Khurrana-directed Sharmajee Ki Beti.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, says, “The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. While alchemy best describes the coming together of this incredible cast, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily perceptive understanding of human relationships. We’re also excited to partner with Ellipsis once again, to bring this witty, charming, and passionate story to life.”

Producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer, partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, state, “The subject of love remains intriguing and debated. We were keen to tackle relationship fatigue by coming up with something that is dynamic, nuanced, relatable, uplifting, and humorous, all in the same breath. This is probably the story of your life or definitely one that you’ve seen one or more of your friends go through. With a formidable cast, script, and director, Applause and Ellipsis are truly excited about this multistarrer.”

Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta tells us, "When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe — honest, funny, and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special."

The film is currently filming in locations across Mumbai and Ooty.

