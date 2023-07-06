In a recent interview at Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Vidya Balan spoke about dating, relationships, and what eventually drew her to get married. This was during the promotions of her film Neeyat. She said, “Actually, I’ve never wanted to be married, I have to be honest with you. I never saw myself as someone who could get married. I wanted to be with someone, but I never saw myself as getting married. But at a certain age, Parineeta happened when I was 26, and by 30 I’d seen a lot of success, and I wanted to share it with someone.”

She added, “I dated a few people but it didn’t quite work out. But I was feeling lonely. At the end of the day, you want to share your triumphs and disasters with someone outside of their family… I dated a few people, and it didn’t turn out well. It actually put me off, and I decided, you know what, forget it.”

Lust at first sight

When she met Siddharth Roy Kapur, she said that it was ‘lust at first sight’. “I was also playing to the gallery when I said things about him, I wanted to sensationalise things…” she said.”

About Neeyat

Speaking about her experience of working on Neeyat and returning to the big screen, Vidya Balan said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not the least, I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions.”