Vidya Balan confirms Indira Gandhi biopic based on Sagarika Ghose's book will be a web-series

Vidya Balan will soon be seen in the highly-anticipated NTR biopic and now she will feature as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a web-series, which she confirmed with Mid-Day.

"There is too much material for it be made into a film. So, we decided to turn it into a web series. We don't know how many seasons we will be allotting to it. We are in the process of putting together a team," said the actress.

It was announced in January that she had acquired the rights to author-journalist Sagarika Ghose's book Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister. Balan had also said that she had not decided whether her portrayal of the former PM would be in a film or web-series.

Balan also told Mid-Day that Ronnie Screwvala has come on-board as the producer. She also shared that research is ongoing so that the script does justice to the late Gandhi. The actress also added that the team cannot put a timeline as to when the project will go on floors.

When asked about whether the Gandhi family will be approached for permission to go forward with the project, she said that it would not be required as the show is based on Ghose's book of which they own the rights.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 18:48 PM