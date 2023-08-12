Vidhu Vinod Chopra & ZEE Studios’ latest venture, 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey has become a sensation online, specifically among UPSC students. The film’s compelling narrative and relatable characters have struck a chord with these dedicated youth, offering a refreshing respite from their rigorous study routines.

A captivating scene unfolded in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, as a special teaser screening was arranged for a large group of UPSC students who wished to watch the film teaser on a large screen. Laughter and cheers filled the air as these future civil servants indulged in every moment of the teaser, showcasing their appreciation for the relatable and inspiring content.

This move from UPSC students serves as a testament to the film’s impact and success, proving to be a gratifying achievement for its creators. On the other hand, netizens all over are loving the intense teaser which speaks volumes about the anticipation of 12th Fail’s theatrical release all over! A movie that will resonate with every Indian.

Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, 12th Fail is a powerful true story inspired by the millions of Indians who dream, toil and dare to #Restart. It’s a momentous project from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, celebrating 45 years in the pursuit of excellence in cinema. The film will be released theatrically worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 27th October 2023.