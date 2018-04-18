Victoria Mahoney becomes first black woman to hold directorial role in Star Wars franchise, roped in for Episode IX

The ninth iteration of the Star Wars franchise is set to break from Hollywood precedent even before it starts filming, as director JJ Abrams picked Victoria Mahoney as his second unit director for Star Wars: Episode IX.

The news was broken by A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay on Twitter and was soon acknowledged by Mahoney.

Happy to share this historic news. A black woman directing stories in a galaxy far, far away. First unit director #JJAbrams. Second unit director @VictoriaMahoney. #StarWarsE9 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/s689jv9I4u — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 17, 2018

Catt's outta the bag. Thank you @ava for putting my name in the #StarWars #LucasFilm hat. Thank you #JJAbrams for inviting me on your ferocious ride. *This one's for the outliers, dreaming big--in small corners of the Earth. #MaytheForceBeWithYou https://t.co/G6ckWzCIwt — Vic Mahoney (@VictoriaMahoney) April 17, 2018

Mahoney's appointment makes her the first black woman to step behind the camera in a directorial role for a Star Wars movie, reported CNET. Second unit directors are responsible for shooting additional footage like establishing shots and stunts.

The appointment follows Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's assertion during the promotion of The Last Jedi that the Star Wars franchise will have more diversity behind the camera going forward. Mahoney's appointment marks a step in that direction.

Mahoney is best known for her work on television and has cultivated a steady relationship with Disney, having directed episodes of American Crime and Grey's Anatomy for ABC, according to CBR.

Star Wars: Episode IX stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 10:04 AM