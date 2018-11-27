You are here:

Victoria Beckham to launch YouTube channel for fashion and beauty tips

Fashion designer Victorial Beckham has announced that she would soon launch her own YouTube channel.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old former Spice Girl member said she would be providing beauty tutorials and styling tips to her viewers through her videos.

"At September's LFW @derekblasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08!" Beckham wrote.

"Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today," she added.

Beckham also posted a video on her newly-launched YouTube channel featuring journalist Derek Blasberg where she is seen catching up and talking about fashion. Under a section of the channel titled “VB Beauty Series”, several of Beckham's previous makeup tutorials are enlisted.



(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2018 16:24 PM