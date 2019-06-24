Victor Banerjee is alive, Jisshu Sengupta dispels rumours of veteran actor's death; family confirms he is busy filming

At a time when internet hacking is gradually becoming a serious issue, yet another instance has cropped up in West Bengal when a Facebook account, appearing to be of popular actor Jisshu Sengupta, claimed that Bengali film veteran Victor Banerjee has passed away. Banerjee, a renowned artiste, has featured in multiple Bengali, Hindi and English films. Among his Hindi features include notable works like, Barfi, A Passage to India, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bhoot and Gunday.

Sengupta, whose name the account was attached to, promptly took to his official Twitter handle to declare that the message of Banerjee's death was a hoax and the Facebook account did not belong to him.

Check out Jisshu Sengupta's tweet:

This is not me. It’s a fake account. Please don’t believe anything that’s written from any social media accounts that are not verified under my name. pic.twitter.com/27c9VIXqjR — Jisshu U Sengupta (@Jisshusengupta) June 23, 2019

Following Jisshu's clarification, Banerjee's family members spoke out and dispelled news of his death, reports DNA. Keya Banerjee, Victor's daughter, stated that the actor was fine and was busy filming. Banerjee's last outing on the silver screen was with the Assamese film Kanchanjangha, scheduled to hit theatres soon.

Banerjee's cinematic legacy stands rich, especially due to his collaborations with stalwarts like Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Sir David Lean (A Passage to India), Jerry London, Ronald Neame, Satyajit Ray(Ghare Baire), Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Montazur Rahman Akbar.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 09:37:05 IST