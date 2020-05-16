You are here:

Vicky Kaushal turns 32: Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Meghna Gulzar, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit wish actor on birthday

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his birthday today. A number of celebrities wished the actor, who was last seen in the horror-thriller Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, on the occasion.

Taapsee Pannu shared a photo from the sets of the 2018 film Manmarziyaan. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday mere Neele kukkad! Stay the boring black n white you are. Always.”

Director Meghna Gulzar who had worked with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi shared a candid image where both can be seen smiling during a conversation. The director captioned the image, “Muskurate raho, hasate raho (keep smiling, keep on making others laugh.)”

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal posted a sweet birthday note on Instagram, speaking about how things have not changed between the two of them.

Ayushmann Khurrana too shared a photo with the Masaan actor on his Instagram Stories. Ayushmann’s next film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan will release directly on Prime Video on 12 June.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit posted a tweet to wish him a very happy birthday. “May you always keep smiling and keep entertaining everyone with your talent!” she wrote.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to the Stories section of Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the boy with the kindest smile and the hugest talent! big love to you Vicky!!!" followed by four heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal was part of Netflix’s Lust Stories plot that was directed by Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, musician Akhil Sachdeva and T-series head Bhushan Kumar too wished the actor on his birthday through social media.

Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed Masaan which was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. His father is veteran action director Shyam Kaushal.

Wishing you a very Happy birthday @vickykaushal09. May you always keep smiling and keep entertaining everyone with your talent! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 16, 2020

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 17:23:38 IST

