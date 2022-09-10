Right from showcasing the actor burning up the dance floor to capturing his happiness as he takes home the award, the video shared by Vicky Kaushal has it all. Full marks to the smooth transitions as well.

It is safe to say, Vicky Kaushal was a total show stealer at this year’s Filmfare Awards. The actor bagged the Best Actor Award (in the critics’ category) for his stellar performance in Sardar Udham. While his acting chops are worth praising, one cannot overlook his energetic dance performance on the stage. It was certainly a ‘night to remember’ for him. And he didn’t forget to share glimpses of it with his fans. Right from showcasing the actor burning up the dance floor to capturing his happiness as he takes home the award, the video shared by Vicky Kaushal has it all. Full marks to the smooth transitions as well. We could also see a snippet of him touching his father’s feet as his name was called out for “Best Actor” in critics category. In the caption he wrote, “A night to remember!!!” and accompanied it with a hashtag reading, “Filmfare awards 2022.”

His younger brother Sunny Kaushal was quick to react to the post. “Arey bhai! Phata poster nikla hero,” he commented along with a couple of fire emojis.

In another post from the Filmfare event, Vicky Kaushal had shared a picture perfect. The photograph showcased Vicky Kaushal along with his parents father Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal, brother Sunny Kaushal, and wife Katrina Kaif. The family was caught right in a candid moment as they were laughing their hearts out. “My pillars. My strength. My everything,” the actor captioned the post.

Have a look at the stunning snap:

Nothing beats Vicky Kaushal posing with the black lady. The actor flaunts his charm in this black tuxedo and we can’t take our eyes off him.

Sardar Udham is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. He is known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky played the titular role in the OTT release film. The actor will be next featured in Govinda Mera Naam.

